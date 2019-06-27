Boyfriend of Leah Dawson pleaded guilty of assaulting her in 2017 case

(DEKALB COUNTY, Mo.) The boyfriend of a Cameron woman whose body was found at a Maysville home pleaded guilty to assaulting her two years ago.

Kenneth Wykert pleaded guilty to 4th degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from a 2017 case.

According to court documents, Wykert pulled Dawson out of a Maysville house on November 2, 2017 and hit her in the back of the head. A probable cause statement shows Dawson told police Wykert came downstairs with a bowl in his hand and asked her to wash it. Dawson stated Wykert was mad at her for leaving it upstairs and began to yell and hit her. Wykert pulled her outside of the house and hit her again in the back of the head.

Wykert was later arrested at his brother's house. He was fined $2,000 for the domestic assault charge and sentenced to eight months for resisting arrest which he was given credit for time served.

Wykert has not been named a suspect by authorities in Dawson's death but he remains in custody on drug charges and failing to register as a sex offender. Court documents charging Wykert with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia state Wykert as a danger to the community because he is the possible suspect in a missing person's case in DeKalb County.

Dawson went missing on June 4. Police said the 23-year-old was last seen with her boyfriend in the Cameron area.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department found Dawson's body after searching a property on State Highway A Wednesday. Her remains were transferred from the County Coroner to the Kansas City medical examiner's office to determine a cause and manner of death.

Authorities confirmed it was Dawson found on the property with an autopsy Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made in her death.