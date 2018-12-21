Boy’s paper football sales raise over $500 for families in need

(Turney, MO) While most kids are ready to tear off the wrapping paper on their own Christmas gifts, one local boy is using paper footballs to make the season a little brighter for those in need.

Nine-year-old Brayden Stover has raised over $500 by selling paper footballs, and is giving the money to local families needing help to buy Christmas presents.

"I know some parents don't have enough money to give their kids presents," Brayden said.

Brayden said he started making paper footballs two years ago after a friend at school taught him how to fold them and two weeks ago he started selling those footballs to help families in need. After lots of practice Brayden can make an about three footballs in under a minute and sells them for 25 cents each.

"Before I started this I thought I would get like whole quarters, no actual cash," Brayden said.

Brayden also recruited his mom, Lacy McCannon, to help him sell more paper footballs through Facebook Swap and Shop.

“I was overwhelmingly proud to know that he was thinking about somebody other than himself; other than the presents under the tree for him,”McCannon said. “He wanted to help other people instead of thinking about him, most nine-year-olds don’t think about that.”

McCannon said Brayden has had orders from the local community as well as several out of state orders, reaching up to as many as 80 footballs in one order.

"Sometimes they say like 'that's really nice of you to give money to people who need' so they just give me extra money,"Brayden said.

The money raised by Brayden’s football sales will be split between three families to help them buy Christmas gifts.

"I've had three different moms message me, so we are helping those three families and they each have three kids a piece,"McCannon said.

McCannon said the paper football project has also given her and family a reason to reflect and celebrate their own blessings.

"I've been not fortunate in the past, so it means extra to me, because I've been to the point that I didn't have any presents for him and I've had people help me out, so to be able to do that in return it means a lot,"McCannon said. “I think that once he hands over the money and sees the expressions on the moms faces and knows that he provided Christmas for multiple children, it will be a proud moment for him.”

Brayden said after Christmas he plans to keep selling the paper footballs to help food insecure people buy food. To purchase Brayden’s footballs or to make a donation, contact Lacy McCannon on Facebook.