(TAMPA, Florida)- 43-year-old Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took care of business Sunday in Super Bowl 55. Tampa Bay defeated the Chiefs, 31-9.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was hurried and hit often by the Buccaneers's defense.

The Chiefs are now 2-2 in Super Bowls in franchise history.

With the win, Brady is now a seven-time Super Bowl Champion.