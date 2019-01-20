Brady leads Patriots in OT, defeat Chiefs 37-31

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The New England Patriots are heading to Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs took it to overtime, but it's the New England Patriots heading to the Super Bowl.

New England scored the deciding touchdown on a Rex Burkhead 2-yard touchdown run.

Patriots led Kansas City, 17-7, heading to the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship game, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the comeback.

The Chiefs scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring New England, 24-14 in the 15:00 period.

Kansas City took the lead with 2:03 to go in the fourth quarter, 28-24, on a Damien Williams 2-yard touchdown run.

The Patriots answered on the ground with a Burkhead 4-yard touchdown to make it 31-28.

Chiefs kicker hit a 39-yard field goal with 11 seconds to force overtime, but it was New England who got the ball in overtime and scored on the opening drive.

Brady was 30-of-46 for 348 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Mahomes was 16-of-31 for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

On the ground for the Patriots, Sony Michel carried the ball 29 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

For the Chiefs, Damien Williams carried it 10 times for 30 yards and a score and hauled in five receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins led the Chiefs with four receptions for 114 yards.

The Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3 in Atlanta, Georgia.