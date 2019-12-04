Clear

Brandon Cox convicted of murder of Clifford York

On Tuesday, a Buchanan County jury found Brandon Cox guilty of first-degree murder and one county of armed criminal action.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 8:23 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was found guilty the murder 28-year-old Clifford York.

The shooting happened on October 10, 2018 in the backyard of 921 N. 13th Street.

According to court documents, Cox was living at the home when someone knocked on his bedroom window. After a verbal dispute, Cox grabbed a pistol from under his bed and shot through the window.

Cox allegedly left through an alley before officers arrived, but witnesses placed Cox next to the victim after the shooting with blood on his hands and face.

