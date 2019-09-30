Clear

Braymer man life-flighted to hospital after being ran over by truck

A 53-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital on Sunday after troopers say he was ran over by a truck just outside of Braymer.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:07 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The crash happened on Route A two miles south of Braymer at 3:03 p.m. Sunday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Albert W. Weeks was attempting to get inside a 1990 Ford F150 when the truck began to roll down a hill. Weeks then fell out of the vehicle and was ran over.

Weeks was taken by life-flight helicopter to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Braymer Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

