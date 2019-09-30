(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A 53-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital on Sunday after troopers say he was ran over by a truck just outside of Braymer.
The crash happened on Route A two miles south of Braymer at 3:03 p.m. Sunday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Albert W. Weeks was attempting to get inside a 1990 Ford F150 when the truck began to roll down a hill. Weeks then fell out of the vehicle and was ran over.
Weeks was taken by life-flight helicopter to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Braymer Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Braymer man life-flighted to hospital after being ran over by truck
- Human remains found on farm near Braymer
- Semi-truck driver life-flighted after ejected from truck
- 8-year-old ran over by truck
- Man life-flighted to hospital, another injured in crash near Chillicothe
- Maysville man life-flighted to hospital after vehicle overturns in DeKalb County
- MSHP: Man life-flighted to hospital after crashing motorcycle into barbed wire fence
- Man life-flighted to Mosaic following crash in Nodaway County
- Man life-flighted after vehicle rolls over him
- Life Flight Crew Visits Hillyard Technical Center
Scroll for more content...