Bridge Bond issue: $20M transportation bond passes with 75% voter support

St. Joseph residents approved a $20 million bond issue for bridge and city street repairs Tuesday.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 8:07 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2020 9:58 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The issue received more than 75 percent of voters' support in the municipal election.

Projects included in bond:

Parkway bridges: King Hill, 22nd Street, Lovers Lane, Gene Field Road, 13th Street, 11th Street

Huntoon bridge

5th Avenue bridge

Hyde Park cable-stay bridge

Frederick Avenue bridge (I-29)

6th Street viaduct: repairs and deck sealing

Cross-road culvert pipes

Krug Park lower pedestrian bridge

Northwest Parkway pedestrian bridge

MacArthur Drive: Add safety and aesthetic upgrades for pedestrians

The bond money will be issued in July 2020.

The money from the bond will go towards fixing and replacing old bridges and streets in St. Joseph. Homeowners should expect to pay $23 per year with the bond, per $100,000 valued home, according to the city’s website.

The city plans to use the bonds for about 12 bridges or projects including many of the deficient bridges along the parkway. The average age of the bridges in need of attention is 79. Six of the bridges were built before 1930, including the 22nd Street bridge over Corby Parkway.

“That bridge was built in 1915,” said director of public works, Andy Clements. “There were Model-Ts running around and a majority of people in St. Joseph had carriages. We got 105 years out of that bridge. There’s just not much more you can do.”

School buses currently cannot drive across the 22nd Street bridge because it is load limited to 8 tons.

A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
