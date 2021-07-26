Clear
Bridge replacement contracts awarded

The first four bridges of the Bonds to Bridges program will be replaced at a cost of $6.7 million.

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:19 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's Bonds to Bridges infrastructure program entered a new phase on Monday. However, not without a final roadblock.

The city council approved $6.7 million worth of work to replace four bridges in the city. However there was some concern among some members that the work for all four was awarded to the same Columbia, Missouri construction company, Phillips Hardy, Inc., even though some of their bids on individual projects were not the lowest.

City staff said that by combining all the projects into one package deal, it will end up saving the city money in the end..

The four bridges included in this phase of the work are over the Parkway system at North 13th Street, North 22nd Street, Gene Field Road and King Hill Road. 

Last year, voters passed Bonds for Bridges at the polls, dedicating nearly $20 million to repair and replace almost 20 city bridges, most of which are around 100 years old or older.

 

