Man wrecks fleeing from police, hospitalized

Police had responded to a shots fired call at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:52 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 10:57 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.)  A man is in the hospital after wrecking his vehicle while attempting to flee from police.

St. Joseph police say they responded to a shots fired call at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel Wednesday evening. When they arrived, a man in an SUV was driving away at a high rate of speed.

They say the incident quickly ended after the man wrecked his vehicle, hitting a pole at the Speedy's Convenience Store on Frederick Ave., near the Interstate 29 interchange.

Police have not released the name or condition of the suspect. There were no other injuries.

A weak cold front is making its way through the area today. The front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
