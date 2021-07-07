Man wrecks fleeing from police, hospitalized

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) A man is in the hospital after wrecking his vehicle while attempting to flee from police.

St. Joseph police say they responded to a shots fired call at the America's Best Value Inn Hotel Wednesday evening. When they arrived, a man in an SUV was driving away at a high rate of speed.

They say the incident quickly ended after the man wrecked his vehicle, hitting a pole at the Speedy's Convenience Store on Frederick Ave., near the Interstate 29 interchange.

Police have not released the name or condition of the suspect. There were no other injuries.