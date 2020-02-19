Brookfield man charged in multi-county chase

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges in Linn County for a dangerous chase that crossed into Livingston County on February 11.

Linn County Prosecutor Attorney Shiante McMahon charged Matthew E. Guilford, of Brookfield, with five felony counts.

The charges include First-Degree Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Armed Criminal Action, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Resisting Arrest.

Guilford was known to be an extremely violent and dangerous felon, who was wanted by Linn County and federal authorities. During the chase, authorities said Guilford crossed into on-coming traffic on U.S. 36 and reached speeds near 100 mph. Guilford exited on U.S. 65 at Chillicothe, and the chase eventually ended over an hour later in Marshall.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office said they are seeking potential additional felony charges against Guilford.

Authorities recovered methamphetamine in Livingston County that was allegedly tossed from the fleeing pickup Guilford was driving.

A bond appearance hearing is set for February 20 at 1 p.m. in Linn County.