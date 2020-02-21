Clear
Bruce Woody's exit from city announced at State of the City Address

Woody has been offered an executive director position at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 8:48 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It appears the City of St. Joseph will be searching for a new city manager.

Chamber of Commerce President Patt Lilly announced that Bruce Woody is "leaving for warmer climates" at Friday's State of the City Address.

News of Woody's departure began to surface last week when it was learned he was offered an executive director position at the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority in Pensacola, Florida.

According to the utility's board chair, the board voted unanimously to offer the position to Woody, which pays between $160,000 and $225,000 a year. Woody confirmed that the board still needs to approve the contract but that will likely happen on Tuesday.

Woody was named City Manager in 2011 and previously served as city's Public Works Director.

