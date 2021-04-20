Bryan Carter named St. Joseph City Manager

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Bryan Carter has been named new city manager for the City of St. Joseph.

The announcement was made by Mayor Bill McMurray late Tuesday afternoon.

Carter began working for the city in 2011 as an assistant city attorney. He was named city attorney in 2015 and had been in that role since January, when he was named interim city manager.

McMurray says there were 50 applicants for the job that had been cut down to 17 finalists. However, because the city council was in unanimous agreement on Carter being right for the job, they ended the process early.

"Bryan is very responsive, very articulate and can frame the issues and get things done," McMurray said at the announcement. "A unanimous vote of the council is in and of itself is something we don't see every day."

Though Carter's entire career has been in a legal setting, he says that as he began working as interim city manager in January he realized he enjoyed the work.

"I saw myself as a lawyer and serving in that role. Once I got into doing the job and saw those ways in which the skills I developed as a lawyer translated to my work as interim city manager I saw there was a great deal of translation."

The search for a city manager began after former Gary Edwards resigned in January after being on the job for only two months.

Carter said that his first goals are to finalize the city's 2021-22 budget, work on council redistricting and assist with the planning for the renovated Krug Park amphitheater.

Carter will receive a $169,000 yearly salary, which is below the $175,000-200,000 listing for the job. Carter said he made the request for the lower amount, saying he's not doing the job for the money.

Carter's contract will be up for review at a first reading by the city council at their May 3rd meeting.