Buch Co. Sheriff Dept. keeping courthouse secure in current political climate

The sheriff's department plans to continue regular security operations during nationwide concern for government buildings. There are no known threats to the courthouse.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 7:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There are no known threats to local government buildings like the Buchanan County Courthouse nevertheless, those in charge of securing the building plan to be vigilant over these next few days.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department talked about how they keep the courthouse secure on a day to day basis, and how they are pretty confident that it will remain secure during the days leading up to the inauguration.

"We check everybody that comes in," Sgt. Velda King-Mays said. "We'll take knives, scissors anything that could hurt anybody in the courthouse."

Sheriff Bill Puett said he doesn't think anything like what happened in Washington last week will happen in St. Joseph over the next few days.

"I think one of the things we need to stress and aknowledge is that we have great citizens in our community," He said. "Obviously, we do watch the national concerns and those type of things."

Puett and mays added that there have been some small protests at the courthouse in recent years, all havve remained peaceful. 

