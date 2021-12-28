Clear
Buch. Co. considering options on class action suit against big pharma

The county has until Jan. 26 to decide whether to join the suit or continue on with their own filed four years ago.

Posted: Dec 28, 2021 9:41 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  Leaders in Buchanan County now have more time to decide how it will proceed with its lawsuit against big pharma.

January 26th is a new deadline to join a proposed $21 billion class action settlement to resolve claims that these companies fueled the nation's opioid epidemic.

"The opioid manufacturers and distributors are responsible for the great damage to our community based on their irresponsible actions," said Chad Gaddie, Buchanan County attorney.

Four years ago, Buchanan County became one of the first municipalities in the nation to sue the pharmaceutical companies, asking for damages caused by the ravages of opioid abuse.

According to the St. Joseph Health Department, 2021 will see a record number of overdose deaths in Buchanan County. Through October, there had already been 25 overdose deaths this year, already eclipsing the previous record of 24 set in 2020.

"Opiod abuse is a big deal in Buchanan County," Gaddie said. "Certainly it has not done us any favors. We have overdoses, health costs in the community. Obviously, it leads to crime."

Buchanan County can join the class action lawsuit being coordinated through the 42 state attorneys general that are participating or decline and continue with their separate suit. Legal experts estimate 80 percent of local governments will sign on, but Gaddie said Buchanan County is still undecided.

"Quite frankly, we feel like Buchanan County was at the forefront of this litigation," Gaddie said. "Other entities that might participate haven't spent as much time involved in the litigation as we have. Right now, we're asking for a larger share of the pie."

At stake could be a lot of money that could be used locally in the fight against opioid abuse and overdose.

"Before we agree to participate in any attorney general settlement, we want to make sure we are getting a proportion that is reflective of our efforts," Gaddie said.

So far, 42 states and the District of Columbia have entered into the class action suit.

