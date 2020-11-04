Buch Co. election results delayed due to glitch

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On election night, as numbers from races all around the country and Northwest Missouri started to come in, it became clear there was a noticeable blind spot.

Buchanan County voters had to wait a little longer for results after the polls closed due to what the county clerk is calling a technical glitch with the vendor.

"What the polling places report to had an error in it and we had to get a whole new file," Mary Baack Garvey Buchanan County Clerk said. That took a long time, and we had to redo the entire election to get it set up."

Baack-Garvey said the glitch delayed the results by two hours.

With so many unknowns already this election, Baack-Garvey said this was the last thing she was anticipating.

"This was not my plan by any means," She said. "I want to be done with the election like everybody else does."

Baack-Garvey said election workers made as quick of work as possible to fix the error and get numbers up on the website.

All results were posted to the county's website at one time due to the delay.