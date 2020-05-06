Buch. Co. records 2nd Covid-19 death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A 2nd resident of Buchanan County who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

A release from the City of St. Joseph released Wednesday afternoon said the resident was a male in his 40s. The dead man, who's identity was not released, originally tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22 and was described to have underlying health conditions.

For additional Covid-19 questions ,the city has a call center. The number is (816) 271-4613 and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. to answer questions on a local level.