Buch. Co. records 2nd Covid-19 death

The man in his 40s was described to have underlying health issues.

Posted: May 6, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  A 2nd resident of Buchanan County who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.

A release from the City of St. Joseph released Wednesday afternoon said the resident was a male in his 40s. The dead man, who's identity was not released, originally tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22 and was described to have underlying health conditions.

For additional Covid-19 questions ,the city has a call center. The number is (816) 271-4613 and is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. to answer questions on a local level.

A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
