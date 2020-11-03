Buchanan County voters feel safe voting in-person on Election Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2020 general election is an election unlike any other.

Not only is the U.S seeing record breaking voter turnout, but the COVID-19 pandemic is putting a twist on the biggest Tuesday in November.

“I brought my own pen, I brought my own gloves,” said Michael Ide, Buchanan County voter.

Americans voting in-person November 3rd experienced a historic scene; voters masked up, six feet apart and heavily sanitized.

A Buchanan County election judge with 20 years of experience working the polls said, “This year is definitely different with all the new procedures,” said Crystal Prescher, Buchanan County election judge.

While long-time election judges and voters visibly noticed a difference in election procedures, Buchanan County voters said the new voting process wasn't inconvienent or problematic.

“As far as having to wear a mask and the safety precautions inside, it hasn’t changed anything at all,” said Cheryl Seibert, Buchanan County voter.

Face masks have been a politicized side dish associated with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., but poll workers said they were hardly an issue when it came down to voting in-person Tuesday.

“They may grumble a little bit, but they’ll put the mask on and then they only have to be here for about five minutes and then they can go,” said Kate Cronk, Buchanan County election judge.

Skipping that election day line at the polls was a big perk of absentee and mail-in voting. An perk, in-person voters in St. Joseph weren't expecting to get with the record breaking number of voters casting their ballot this election.

Luckily to their surprise, the wait times were minimal, if at all.

“I was expecting to be in a long line, but there wasn’t even a line. I went right up to the desk and got my ballot,” said Cynthia Michalski, Buchanan County voter.

As COVID-19 surges across the country and throughout Missouri, a red state NPR reported is averaging over 2,500 cases daily, Buchanan County voters said they felt safe casting their ballot in-person on election day.

“It felt safe for me today,” said Ide.

Polling locations in Buchanan County are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.