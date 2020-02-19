Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Buch. Co. zoning board recommends against wind turbines

Onlookers applaud as county board forwards ordinance that would ban wind turbines in Buchanan County. County commissioners to make final decision.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:16 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 9:26 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -  Buchanan County's Zoning and Planning Board voted 8-4 Wednesday evening to advance an ordinance that would ban wind turbines in the county.

In front of a full room of interested onlookers in the Thomas Mann Conference Room at the county courthouse, board members voting for the measure said they were just listening to their constituents. Many who live in eastern Buchanan County could be affected by allowing the turbines and have been outspoken in their opposition.

Board member Steve Reardon crafted the language banning the turbines. He said after careful research he believed the turbines were not the right fit for Buchanan County.

"I think our urban density was too much," he said. "We couldn't get setbacks. Probably for the wind turbine companies they couldn't get enough parcels to make it feasable and there was a general lack of enthusiasm from anyone in the county."

Reardon says there are already around 240 counties nationwide with similar bans to the measure adopted by the board. 

The ordinance for the ban will now advance to Buchanan County's three commissioners. They will make the final decision. Two of them talking to KQ2 News following the meeting said they wanted to do more research before making a commitment either way.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories