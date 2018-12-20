Buchanan County Sheriff deputies deliver an early Christmas

(BUCHANAN COUNTRY, Mo.) Deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department played the role of Santa's helpers Thursday.

Deputies drove from house-to-house delivering gifts and food to families in the Adopt-A-Family program. It’s a day deputies said they look forward to all year.

“It’s the culmination of our year. "On this day we get to come together and we get to go out and see people in a good light and deliver happiness to people instead of delivering bad news and stuff like that,” said Captain Tiger Parsons.

Deputies raised money throughout the year to provide gifts for as many families as they can. This year, the department raised $3,311 to buy gifts for the seven families and one senior.

In addition to food and gifts, deputies also spread cheer by singing a Christmas song to thefamilies.

“This is a real fun time for us. People from all areas of the department showed up and for many of those guys it’s their day off,” said Captain Parsons.

With each delivery, deputies were hugged and thanked for the kind gesture.

“That's the best part of it, when you see that true gratitude and you see the smile and the kids light up because there is going to be something under the tree, that's the best part of it. You go home with your heart full and it's a great day,” said Captain Parsons.