Buchanan Co. Clerk expects low turnout for primary elections

Wednesday, January 12th is the last day to register to vote in the Buchanan County primary election.

“The registrations have picked up a little bit this week. It’s been relatively quiet though for this election period so far,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, County Clerk of Buchanan County.

Election day is quickly approaching, falling on February 8th this year.

“I’m expecting a pretty light turn out as well and let’s hope the weather cooperates as well. It's February so you never know what you’re gonna get.”

If you haven’t registered to vote in Buchanan County yet, there are a few options to choose from.

“The easiest would be to probably come to our office in person that way the documentation is here. A lot of people go through the DMV when they go get their driver’s license they’ll use that as well. And now we have an online tool through the Missouri Secretary of State's office and that’s really handy as well,” said Baack-Garvey.

You can register to vote by visiting the Missouri Secretary of State's website by following the link here.

In the last primary election in 2018, only 15% of the county came out to vote…and the County Clerk’s Office is expecting a similar turnout this year.

“Primary elections are always contested so that does bring out a little bit of turnout but I just don’t see it hitting more than 20%,” said Baack-Garvey.

Baack-Garvey believes that local elections matter just as much, if not more, than national elections.

“To me, local elections impact you first, you know. To me, those are the most important ones for people to vote on. Because those are local election officials that are making decisions with your taxpayer's money,” said Baack-Garvey.

So if you want your voice heard, make sure to send your vote in before February 8th or head to the polls on election day.

“And make sure you vote in every election they impact you in some capacity, each election does,” said Baack-Garvey.