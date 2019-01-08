Clear

Buchanan Co. Prosecutor's Office collected $19.5M in child support payments in 2018

The Child Support Enforcement Division collected more than $19.5 million in payments last year.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office collected a record-breaking amount in child support payments in 2018.

The Child Support Enforcement Division collected more than $19.5 million in payments last year. According to the prosecutor's office, that's an increase of $4.6 million from 2017.

The division handles approximately 6,700 cases.

We are waking up to clear skies but windy conditions on this Tuesday morning. A second cold front has pushed through, allowing the winds to pick up from the NW, gusting up to 30-35 mph. For our Tuesday, the sunshine returns but with slightly "cooler" temperatures we've had from the upper 50s.
