Buchanan Co. Prosecutor's Office collected $19.5M in child support payments in 2018

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office collected a record-breaking amount in child support payments in 2018.
The Child Support Enforcement Division collected more than $19.5 million in payments last year. According to the prosecutor's office, that's an increase of $4.6 million from 2017.
The division handles approximately 6,700 cases.
