Buchanan County Sheriff's Department honors deputies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 2019 Sheriff's Office Awards honored the men and women who have been putting it all on the line. Wednesday night's ceremony awarded more than 10 members of the department for their outstanding performance in the department over the past year.

Deputy Dennis Yager received three Lifesaving awards. An award for a member who performed extraordinary actions in an effort to save the life of another. In two of those instances, Deputy Yager used a tourniquet. One for a person who got their hand stuck in a meat grinder and for another person who severely cut themselves with a chainsaw.

"We sign up for this job we know exactly what it takes, we're lucky that the sheriff's department provides us with the means to do our job," Yager said.

Due to saving three lives and a number of actions that were above and beyond, Yager was awarded the Distinguished Service Award.

"He's just very dedicated and focused on all the effort and doesn't shy away from getting involved, he steps up," said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett. "He is an example of so many deputies we have here and I am so proud of everyone."