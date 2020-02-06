Buchanan Co. jury finds man guilty in car and shooting cases

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A jury found a 39-year-old guilty of unlawful use of a weapon in relation to a high speed motor vehicle chase.

Eric Dewane Busey was charged after he was reported to be involved in the chase.

The chase happened after Busey approached two individuals at Woods Mini Mart on Frederick Ave. shortly after midnight on May 1, 2019.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, when the two individuals tried to leave, Busey chased after them.

Witnesses testified they heard four or more gunshots fired from the vehicle Busey was driving.

Police officers investigated the area N. 11th and Highly streets after multiple shots fired calls. They found multiple shell casings in the area.

Busey testified on his own behalf during the trial, and said he had no idea shots were going to be fired from his vehicle.

He also previously told Detective Frank Till with the St. Joseph Police Department that a passenger in the vehicle had fired the gun because it was new and he was trying it out.

The Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson argued that Busey only stopped chasing the individuals when passengers in his vehicle told him to.

Busey’s sentence hearing is set for April 2.