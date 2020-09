(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The St. Joseph Health Department reported on Friday Buchanan County's 20th Covid-19 death.

A spokesperson for the city said the death was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

This comes one day after a new expanded mask mandate went into effect in St. Joseph requiring people to wear masks in all indoor facilities except homes where social distancing is not possible.

The Missouri Department of Health is reporting 1,795 deaths statewide due to Covid-19.