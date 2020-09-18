Testing results show low contact rate locally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care's month long antibody testing has wrapped up and the results are in.

Health experts said St. Joseph is far from full herd immunity.

“Only 3% of the people turned out to be positive. Now, that sounds like a bad thing. It’s a great thing,” said Dr. Edward Kammerer, Mosaic Life Care’s Chief Quality Officer.

Of the little more than 2,300 Buchanan County antibody tests, only 64 tested positive for actual antibodies. Meaning, 97% of those tested for antibodies, who believe they had the virus, didn't have it or if they did, antibodies weren't found.

“There are always people who do not respond to immunizations, who do not make antibodies to infections. That does not necessarily confer the idea that they absolutely have no immunity to it, but it is highly suggestive of that,” said Kammerer.

Doctors said to get close to full herd immunity, 60% of the population needs to have had the virus.

So, with Buchanan County sitting at 3%, it leaves health experts with conflicting feelings.

“It’s a mixed blessing. This is fantastic that only 3% penetrance into our community. It means that our early efforts did very well. The bad news is that that same grace and blessing to not have that, is the fact that we are nowhere near herd immunity which makes us much more reliant on the idea of a vaccine for our community than say New York. Who is starting to get towards herd immunity at 25-30%,” said Kammerer.

According to Mosaic doctors, in order to reach herd immunity in Buchanan County, health experts said either the county needs a vaccine or thousands of cases to reach herd immunity.

Until then, doctors said keep to the basics.

"It’s hand hygiene, it’s wearing a mask and social distancing that’s going to make a difference in keeping the infections to a dull roar,” said Kammerer.

Community leaders said the community needs to stop polarizing the pandemic and listen to those who know best.

“I think it’s important to listen to what they’re telling us and what the guidelines they’re giving us, so that we can control this. Perhaps next spring and next summer, we can get back to some sense of normalcy. Without it, if we ignore what they tell us, if we ignore results, if we ignore daily totals, we’ll be fighting this for much longer than necessary,” said Tama Wagner, Director of the Community Alliance for Chamber of Commerce.

Wagner said the county is looking into doing another round of COVID-19 antibody testing, but no date has been set.