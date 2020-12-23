Buchanan County Sheriff's Department drops off Christmas presents

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With only two days left until Christmas, Santa called in some back up.

Deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department dropped off trunks full of presents to families they adopted through AFL-CIO's Christmas program.

“We just wanted to make sure that some of these kids had a great Christmas,” said Buchanan County Sheriff, Bill Puett.

The sheriff's department adopted three St. Joseph families and six seniors in need this holiday. Deputies raised $3,020 from fundraisers held throughout the year.

One of the families adopted by Buchanan County deputies were the Diggs. After their last home burned down in a fire, Grandma Darla didn't know what Christmas was going to look like for her three grandsons.

“2, 7 and 12. I have temporary custody of them. God bless the program," said Darla Diggs, "You don’t know what this will mean to my grandsons.”

Now thanks to the sheriff's department, Grandma Darla has gifts to put under the tree. Sheriff Puett said the look on those families' faces knowing their kids aren't going to wake up empty handed on Christmas morning is what it's all about.

“Everybody was talking about that on the ride to the next one. It just makes the day for them when they see people light up. How it helps them out so much and makes their Christmas. That makes it for all of us,” said Sheriff Puett.

Sheriff Puett said some members of the sheriff's office took today off work to wrap presents and deliver them to those families in need.