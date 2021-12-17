Clear
Buchanan County COVID-19 cases update (12-16-21)

The department reports 4 new COVID related deaths. This brings the county death toll to 234.

Posted: Dec 17, 2021 10:42 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department released new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan county Thursday.

The department reports 4 new COVID related deaths.

A male in his 30s and three females, in their 60s, 80s, and 90s.

This brings the county death toll to 234.

The health department also reported more than 200 new cases.

The positivity rate for the county is still at 13 percent.

Mosaic Life Care is now reporting 75 total COVID patients in their facilities.

66 are in St. Joseph, six in Maryville and three in Albany.

