Covid-19 cases, positivity rate climbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday the state of Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard added nearly 2,200 new cases and eight deaths.

Across the state, counties are showing an increase in cases and positivity rate, including here.

Northwest Missouri continues to see an increase in cases and positivity rate.

"Our two-week running positivity rate is about 24-and-a-half percent, roughly,” Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care said.

Local hospital officials say they have 36 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and five are in the ICU.

They report more and more people coming to the hospital for treatments and testing since the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We had seen it bump up over the last few weeks. Really we've seen a large jump, an increase in people requesting testing for COVID because of symptoms and we are also seeing an increase in the number of infusions we are giving for the monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Turner said.

As far as the other big COVID, news of the Omicron variant Dr. Turner says it's only a matter of time before it's found here in Missouri.

However, Dr. Turner says that's no reason to panic.

“It's way too early to tell whether this virus is more lethal. Is it transmitted more easily? I know that many of the talking heads in the media want to talk about this and make all these predictions. We just don't know,” Dr. Turner said.

He says for that reason Mosaic's system of doctors and nurses is still focused on the Delta strain and its threat to the unvaccinated.

"Vaccination is the best way to help prevent and these other treatments we use to supplement so that hopefully you don't become severely ill and succumb to your disease,” Dr. Turner said.

U.S. doctors and health officials say that vaccination is still the best defense against severe illness and death from the virus.