Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Covid-19 cases, positivity rate climbing

“We had seen it bump up over the last few weeks. Really we've seen a large jump, an increase in people requesting testing for COVID because of symptoms and we are also seeing an increase in the number of infusions we are giving for the monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care said.

Posted: Dec 2, 2021 9:28 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2021 10:13 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday the state of Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard added nearly 2,200 new cases and eight deaths.

Across the state, counties are showing an increase in cases and positivity rate, including here.

Northwest Missouri continues to see an increase in cases and positivity rate.

"Our two-week running positivity rate is about 24-and-a-half percent, roughly,” Dr. Davin Turner, Mosaic Life Care said.

Local hospital officials say they have 36 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and five are in the ICU.

They report more and more people coming to the hospital for treatments and testing since the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We had seen it bump up over the last few weeks. Really we've seen a large jump, an increase in people requesting testing for COVID because of symptoms and we are also seeing an increase in the number of infusions we are giving for the monoclonal antibodies,” Dr. Turner said.

As far as the other big COVID, news of the Omicron variant Dr. Turner says it's only a matter of time before it's found here in Missouri.

However, Dr. Turner says that's no reason to panic.

“It's way too early to tell whether this virus is more lethal. Is it transmitted more easily? I know that many of the talking heads in the media want to talk about this and make all these predictions. We just don't know,” Dr. Turner said.

He says for that reason Mosaic's system of doctors and nurses is still focused on the Delta strain and its threat to the unvaccinated.

"Vaccination is the best way to help prevent and these other treatments we use to supplement so that hopefully you don't become severely ill and succumb to your disease,” Dr. Turner said.

U.S. doctors and health officials say that vaccination is still the best defense against severe illness and death from the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Atchison
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Temperatures will be well above average again today with highs making a run for the 70s. If we hit the 70s here in St. Joseph, we will beat our previous high temperature record of 69 set back in 1956. Today looks to be sunny and dry with a calm wind around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will stay above average on Friday with highs back in the mid 60s. 50s will return this weekend as sunny and dry weather continues. Next week temperatures will continue to cool with highs around average for this time of year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories