Buchanan County COVID deaths top 100

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 100 Buchanan County residents have died of complications from coronavirus.

The St. Joseph Health Department announced eight new deaths on Monday bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 106.

The latest deaths are a man in his 60's, two in their 70's and one in his 80's as well as one woman in her 70's and three women in their 80's.

Since Friday, the health department reports an increase of 119 positive cases bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,686.

COVID-19 Deaths By Gender

COVID-19 Deaths by Race/Ethnicity





COVID-19 Deaths by Age