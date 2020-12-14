Clear
BREAKING NEWS Buchanan County COVID deaths top 100 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Buchanan County COVID deaths top 100

The St. Joseph Health Department announced eight new deaths on Monday bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 106.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 5:10 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2020 6:01 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 100 Buchanan County residents have died of complications from coronavirus.

The St. Joseph Health Department announced eight new deaths on Monday bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 106.

The latest deaths are a man in his 60's, two in their 70's and one in his 80's as well as one woman in her 70's and three women in their 80's.

Since Friday, the health department reports an increase of 119 positive cases bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,686.

COVID-19 Deaths By Gender

COVID-19 Deaths by Race/Ethnicity


COVID-19 Deaths by Age

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories