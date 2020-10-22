Clear
Buchanan County Clerk's Office offering curbside voting

No ballot drop-off will be available.

Posted: Oct 22, 2020 10:55 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Clerk's Office is offering curbside absentee voting.

Curbside absentee voting will take place from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Remington Nature Center at 1502 McArthur Drive, and Tuesday Oct. 27 and Thursday Oct. 29 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 4503 Frederick Ave.

Registered Voters in Buchanan County may vote ABSENTEE for the following reasons:

• Out of the county on Election Day
• At-risk for contracting or transmitting COVID-19
• Incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability
• Caregiver of someone who is confined
• Age 65 or older
• or any reason provided by law

Additional absentee voting will also be available at the Buchanan County Clerk's Office on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 2.

