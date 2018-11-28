Buchanan County EMS helping to spread the warmth

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County EMS is hosting a coat drive to help people in the community fight the cold weather.

Called "Spreading the Warmth," the county EMS is accepting new coats, hats, gloves, and scarves until December 5.

Donations can be dropped off at the EMS headquarters located at 5010 Frederick Avenue in St. Joseph.

Organizers said they go on too many calls that deal with people who are not dressed for the weather.

"You can't be too warm in this cold weather," Andrew King, Buchanan County EMT said. "And when it starts getting cold, it can effect your body and it can make you very sick and a lot of bad things can happen, so if we can keep people warm, not only will we make them feel better, we are also going to keep them out of the hospital, we're going to keep them healthy."

King said the inspiration behind the event stems from wanting to give back to the community. He said that the community has helped them so much that they all wanted to help the community back.

All donations will be given to organizations like the Noyes Home and the school district.