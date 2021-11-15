Clear
Buchanan County EMS joining Holiday with a Hero program

The Holiday with a Hero program will now include the Buchanan County EMS. The program is asking for your donations to help kids have Christmas.

Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County EMS is joining efforts to help kids in the area have a Christmas.

For many years the "Holiday With a Hero" program has held Shop With a Cop and Shop With a Firefighter. Well this year the county EMS is joining with them--- their program is Shop With a Hero.

Area schools help select students who are in need and those kids will be partnered with a first responder to shop for gifts. The program is asking for donations so they can help as many kids as possible.

"Our goal is to be able to help as many children as we can. So we're looking for as many donations, whether it's individual, businesses or people coming together. And there's plenty of drop off locations, one of them here at Buchanan County we're accepting donations here," Buchanan County EMS Public Relations Coordinator Andrew King said.

The Buchanan County EMS is accepting donations, along with the local firefighter's union and other participating departments.

