Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announces campaign for re-election

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announced his campaign for re-election on Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 7:34 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 7:34 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announced his campaign for re-election on Wednesday afternoon.

Puett was elected in 2016, and is finishing up his first term.

“In 2016 I promised that if elected as sheriff, number one engage the community on a regular basis, two improve training for members of the sheriff’s office, but above all, I promised that I’d be tough and aggressive in getting criminals off the streets,” Puett said in his speech at Boudreaux's.

While running for re-election, Puett said his priorities remain on performing his regular duties.

He added that his office will be rolling out new programs in the coming months.

“We have a lot more work to do, we want to continue doing the good work and serving the community and making it a better and safer place,” Puett said.

St. Joseph Police Sergeant Keith Dudley is also running for sheriff.

Election day is August 4, you must register to vote by July 8.

Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
