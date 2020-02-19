(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announced his campaign for re-election on Wednesday afternoon.
Puett was elected in 2016, and is finishing up his first term.
“In 2016 I promised that if elected as sheriff, number one engage the community on a regular basis, two improve training for members of the sheriff’s office, but above all, I promised that I’d be tough and aggressive in getting criminals off the streets,” Puett said in his speech at Boudreaux's.
While running for re-election, Puett said his priorities remain on performing his regular duties.
He added that his office will be rolling out new programs in the coming months.
“We have a lot more work to do, we want to continue doing the good work and serving the community and making it a better and safer place,” Puett said.
St. Joseph Police Sergeant Keith Dudley is also running for sheriff.
Election day is August 4, you must register to vote by July 8.
Related Content
- Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announces campaign for re-election
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scams
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Money Scam
- Buchanan County Sheriff's Department honors deputies
- Candidate Announces Reelection Bid for Buchanan County Recorder of Deeds
- Election Officials Work to Make Buchanan County 'Hacker Proof'
- Buchanan County Sheriff's Department Talks Low Pay & Recruiting New Deputies
- Buchanan County Sheriff deputies deliver an early Christmas
- Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies keep kids safe on Halloween
- Former Buchanan County Deputy Appears in Court