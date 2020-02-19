Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announces campaign for re-election

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett announced his campaign for re-election on Wednesday afternoon.

Puett was elected in 2016, and is finishing up his first term.

“In 2016 I promised that if elected as sheriff, number one engage the community on a regular basis, two improve training for members of the sheriff’s office, but above all, I promised that I’d be tough and aggressive in getting criminals off the streets,” Puett said in his speech at Boudreaux's.

While running for re-election, Puett said his priorities remain on performing his regular duties.

He added that his office will be rolling out new programs in the coming months.

“We have a lot more work to do, we want to continue doing the good work and serving the community and making it a better and safer place,” Puett said.

St. Joseph Police Sergeant Keith Dudley is also running for sheriff.

Election day is August 4, you must register to vote by July 8.