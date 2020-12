(FAUCETT, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle at the Bee Creek Conservation Area in Faucett on Saturday.

The fire department was called out to the area around 11:00 a.m. Saturday to respond to a call of a burning vehicle.

The sheriff's department confirmed a body was found inside the vehicle. Authorities have not identified the body.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.