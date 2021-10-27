Buchanan County Sheriff's Department tracking sex offenders on Halloween

(SAINT JOSEPH, Mo) Keeping the community safe is a priority for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department this Halloween.

Sheriff Bill Puett explained what officers will be doing this year, as mandated by the state, to make sure that registered sex offenders don't have contact with children out trick-or-treating at night.

It's a Missouri statute that the sheriff's department reminds registered sex offenders every year of what they are allowed, and not allowed, to do on Halloween.

Homes of registered sex offenders must have a sign posted in the front stating that there won't be any candy to give out to children at their home. Porch lights must also be off, so that parents and children understand it's not a house to approach for any candy.

Officers may also stop by an offender's home more than once, and they could also be in unmarked cars.

"Just because we check once doesn't mean that we aren't going back a second time. Oftentimes, we swing back. We don't want the offenders thinking that, well we've been there once and they turn the lights on and take the sign down. They have to be compliant the entire time and if they aren't it is a violation, even if we checked once," said Sheriff Puett.

The sheriff's department also advises parents to check their kid's bags to make sure none of they candy they received was tampered with. There have been instances across the country of people giving out candy that has been laced with THC. The candy or food might look normal, so check for information on the wrapper or packaging as well.