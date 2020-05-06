(GOWER, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 59-year-old man's death as suspicious.
Authorities said deputies were sent out to a home in the 12000 block of H Highway near Gower on Monday and found the body of Timothy McDowell.
Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.
Related Content
- Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death near Gower
- Gower Becomes Purple Heart City
- Livingston County Sheriff's Office investigating hunting death
- SJPD calls death "suspicious"
- Police continue to investigate shooting, suspicious death
- Police investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave
- Gower Unveils New Memorial Honoring the Fallen
- Gower has a new chief in town
- Car show caps off Gower Days
- Buchanan County Sheriff Warns of Phone Scams
Scroll for more content...