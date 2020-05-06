Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death near Gower

Clear
Posted: May 6, 2020 11:29 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(GOWER, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 59-year-old man's death as suspicious.

Authorities said deputies were sent out to a home in the 12000 block of H Highway near Gower on Monday and found the body of Timothy McDowell.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.

Strong winds were found through the area Tuesday morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A wind advisory had been issued for the area and will expire at 7pm Tuesday night. Wednesday looks quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
