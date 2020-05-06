Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious death near Gower

(GOWER, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 59-year-old man's death as suspicious.

Authorities said deputies were sent out to a home in the 12000 block of H Highway near Gower on Monday and found the body of Timothy McDowell.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.