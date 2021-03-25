Buchanan County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new deputy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Recently law enforcement agencies have found it difficult to find new recruits willing to take on the tough job of protecting the public.

However, at the Buchanan County sheriff's office, they think they've found a good one.

Kelby Roberts is a new deputy with the department. He started as a civilian working overnights in the jail while going to school full time during the day.

After graduating from the law enforcement academy, Roberts knew the next step would be to work for the sheriff's department.

“Whenever we would see an officer, we would talk to them and they’ve always treated me well,” Roberts said. “I started here to give it a chance and just fell in love with it since then.”

“Well a dedicated young man like that comes in and he works a complete shift and then goes to school for a complete shift, is attentive at both, hard working 16 hours a day for six months to make sure that he’s able to get this job and we were very happy to be able to afford that to him,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.

Deputy Roberts will start his official law enforcement career in booking. He says he hopes to soon make it out on the