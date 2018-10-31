Buchanan County absentee voter turnout up heading into next month's election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The midterm elections are less than a week away and more than 1,300 voters have already submitted their absentee ballots.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said 1,375 ballots have been filled out or mailed in.

Baack-Garvey adds with there being several key state and national representative races and three different medicial marijuana measures, it's no surprise to see a higher turnout.

"We've had a lot of registration for this election," Baack-Garvey said. "We had over 750 over three days in those last days to get registered, so I feel like people are peaking their interest. They're trying to get registered, trying to update their registration. People are finally getting interested again which is exciting."

Baack-Garvey adds the Clerk's Office is open for absentee voting on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon for anyone that needs to vote before election day on Tuesday.