Buchanan County absentee voter turnout up heading into next month's election

The midterm elections are less than a week away and more than 1,300 voters have already submitted their absentee ballots.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 4:43 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The midterm elections are less than a week away and more than 1,300 voters have already submitted their absentee ballots. 

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said 1,375 ballots have been filled out or mailed in. 

Baack-Garvey adds with there being several key state and national representative races and three different medicial marijuana measures, it's no surprise to see a higher turnout. 

"We've had a lot of registration for this election," Baack-Garvey said. "We had over 750 over three days in those last days to get registered, so I feel like people are peaking their interest. They're trying to get registered, trying to update their registration. People are finally getting interested again which is exciting."

Baack-Garvey adds the Clerk's Office is open for absentee voting on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon for anyone that needs to vote before election day on Tuesday. 

Cloudy skies on Halloween across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures at trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
