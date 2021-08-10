Buchanan County celebrates Missouri's 200th birthday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County celebrated Missouri's 200th birthday Tuesday with an ice cream social.

According to Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer, several counties around the state were celebrating the bi-centennial with ice cream celebrations.

"Well today is the day and they thought, 'What a neat idea to have everybody doing something like this.' And ice cream has a kind of special place in the state of Missouri because the ice cream cone was invented in 1904 at the World's Fair in St. Louis. So they thought how appropriate that we would have ice cream as kind of a special thing for the state of Missouri," Sawyer said.

Missouri became the 24th state on August 10, 1821.