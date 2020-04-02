Buchanan County estate sale postponed due to coronavirus

The sale in southern Buchanan County included many items including farm equipment.
Because of the quality of merchandise, the auction was expected to draw in a couple hundred people.
While there is no stay-at-home order currently issued for Buchanan County outside of St. Joseph, organizers felt it was better to be safe than sorry and chose to postpone the event.
