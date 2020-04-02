Clear
Buchanan County estate sale postponed due to coronavirus

The Real Estate Equipment and Tools auction scheduled for Saturday, April 4 has been postponed.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 8:03 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2020 8:03 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The sale in southern Buchanan County included many items including farm equipment. 

Because of the quality of merchandise, the auction was expected to draw in a couple hundred people.

While there is no stay-at-home order currently issued for Buchanan County outside of St. Joseph, organizers felt it was better to be safe than sorry and chose to postpone the event.

