Buchanan County receives federal COVID-19 relief funding

County commissioners say they received $10 million last week and will be used in an effort to prepare for any second wave of the virus that there may be.

Posted: May 12, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: May 12, 2020 10:23 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Federal COVID-19 relief funding has reached Buchanan County.

Commissioners are working with the state treasurer's office asking for legal advice on how to best distribute the money. They say they want the dollars used as effectively as possible.

"From a health standpoint, like law enforcement, the jail, ambulance service, all those folks making sure that they're covered in the way that they need to be,” Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said. “There is an economic development piece to this that we think we might be able to help small business."

Commissioners say some of the money will go toward the purchase of more PPEs and are hoping by the end of the week, they'll have answers from the state treasurer's office and have an application process set up on their website for the community to apply for funds.

Skies were clear overnight over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a cold front moved through bringing a cool start to the week. Monday afternoon we started to see a few more clouds and some very light rain that has moved into the area. More rain chances are possible as we head into Tuesday.
