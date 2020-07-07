Buchanan County records 4th coronavirus death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County has recorded a fourth death related to COVID-19.

St. Joseph Health Department director Debra Bradley said a woman in her 90s, with underlying health conditions, died after contracting the coronavirus.

The death appeared in the daily report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday. The City of St. Joseph Health Department recorded the first COVID-19 death on May 6.

Buchanan County has 911 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.