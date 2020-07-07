Clear
Buchanan County records 4th coronavirus death

St. Joseph Health Department director Debra Bradley said a woman in her 90s, with underlying health conditions, died after contracting the coronavirus.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County has recorded a fourth death related to COVID-19.

The death appeared in the daily report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday. The City of St. Joseph Health Department recorded the first COVID-19 death on May 6.

Buchanan County has 911 positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

