(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The local health department released new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan County Thursday.

The department reported one new COVID-19 death, a woman in her 90s.

Her death brings Buchanan County's death toll to 229.

The county also saw more than 200 new cases added since Monday.

The total case count now sits at 16,925.

Mosaic Life Care reported 57 COVID inpatients across their facilities.

48 in St. Joseph, 7 in Maryville and 2 in Albany.