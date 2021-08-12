Clear
Buchanan County reports 210 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, 3 additional deaths

There have been 13,335 cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County since the start of the outbreak and 203 deaths.

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 5:47 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2021 6:10 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases this week.

The health department said 210 new cases have been reported since Monday.

The latest report also records three additional deaths, two women in their 80s and another woman in her 90s. There have been 13,335 cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County since the start of the outbreak and 203 deaths. 51 people remain hospitalized in St. Joseph with the virus. The county's positivity rate is at 14.86% percent, up .47% from last week.

Overall, 23% of Buchanan County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 20.5% have completed vaccination.

Also on Thursday, the state's health department reported the death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has topped 10,000.


