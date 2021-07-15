Buchanan County reports 252 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, 2 additional deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported another big uptick in new COVID-19 cases.

The health department said 252 new cases have been reported since Monday. The highest number of cases were reported on Tuesday with 135. Data shows 39 cases were reported on Wednesday and 78 cases on Thursday.

The latest report also records two additional deaths, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s. There have been 11,692 cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County since the start of the outbreak and 188 deaths.

Overall, 21.6% of Buchanan County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 19.6% have completed vaccination.