Buchanan County reports 254 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, 3 additional deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases this week.

The health department said 254 new cases have been reported since Monday.

The latest report also records three additional deaths, a man in his 40s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s. There have been 12,112 cases of COVID-19 in Buchanan County since the start of the outbreak and 192 deaths. The county's positivity rate is at 15.43 percent.

Overall, 22% of Buchanan County residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 19.7% have completed vaccination.