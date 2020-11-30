Buchanan County reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported 253 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in Buchanan County on Monday.

The health department has confirmed 6,152 COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths since the pandemic started.

The latest deaths include a man in his 80s, two women in their 80s, one woman in her 70s, and another in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Some of the data was delayed because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Since last Wednesday, the county added 253 new cases.

According to Mosaic Life Care's daily hospitalization report, there are a total of 86 patients in the hospital system on Monday morning. Of the total, 74 patients are hospitalized at the St. Joseph campus, 5 in Albany and 7 in Maryville.