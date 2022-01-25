Clear
Buchanan County reports one new COVID-19 death

Posted: Jan 25, 2022 10:54 AM
Updated: Jan 25, 2022 11:36 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department released new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan County Monday.

The department reported one new covid death, a woman in her 80s.

Her death brings the county's death toll to 242.

The department also reported 740 new covid cases since Thursday bringing the total case count to more than 22,000 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate also saw a big increase, now sitting at 33.93 percent.

Over at Mosaic Life Care, they're reporting 78 covid inpatients.

74 in St. Joseph and 4 in Maryville.

Bitter cold temperatures have returned to the area with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero this morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up today with highs in the 20s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm throughout the rest of the work week as dry weather continues. The weekend looks to be mild and sunny with highs in the 40s.
