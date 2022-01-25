Buchanan County reports one new COVID-19 death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department released new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan County Monday.

The department reported one new covid death, a woman in her 80s.

Her death brings the county's death toll to 242.

The department also reported 740 new covid cases since Thursday bringing the total case count to more than 22,000 since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate also saw a big increase, now sitting at 33.93 percent.

Over at Mosaic Life Care, they're reporting 78 covid inpatients.

74 in St. Joseph and 4 in Maryville.