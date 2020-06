(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department announced the third COVID-19 related death in Buchanan County Tuesday.

The individual was a male in his 70's with comorbidities. No other information was provided about the individual.

According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are 16,414 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri with 882 deaths. Buchanan County currently has 791 positive cases with now three deaths.