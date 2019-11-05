Clear
Buchanan County residents renew Capital Improvement Tax

Buchanan County voters passed the renewal of a county sales tax on Tuesday's ballot.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 7:57 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:22 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

According to Buchanan County Clerk's website 71.21% voted yes for the tax, while 28.79% voted no.

A total of 4,747 Buchanan County residents cast a ballot, that is only 9.3% of all registered voters.

The quarter of a center sales tax has been in place for several years.

Buchanan County Commissioner Scott Burnham said the tax generates between $3.4 and $3.5 million dollars a year. In past years, the county allocated at least a million of that money towards economic development.

Just like the Capital Improvement tax that is expiring, the renewal has an eight-year sunset.

